Budget 2019 : National Education Mission gets Rs 38,572 crore

The government on Friday announced a budget of Rs 38,572 crore for its National Education Mission which comprises the Centrally sponsored schemes for education under which it allocates funds to the states and union territories.

The budget amount is an increase from last year’s Rs 32,334 crore.

Most part of this entire amount -- Rs 36,472.40 crore -- is for school education for students from pre-primary to class 12.



This amount is meant to be allocated for schemes which include Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan -- formed with the merger of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan last year -- and teacher training.

A part of this budget component, that is, Rs 2,100 crore, is meant for higher education, which will go towards the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan or RUSA.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 16:03 IST