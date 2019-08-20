Busts of Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh and Netaji installed in Delhi University

education

The busts of Veer Savarkar, Sardar Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose were installed at the Delhi University’s north campus on Tuesday morning.

The busts were installed by ABVP-led Delhi University Students’ Union president Shakti Singh outside DU’s Arts Faculty. Many students said that the busts were installed overnight.

“Since November last year, we had been writing to the university administration seeking permission to install the busts. However, there was no response. So, we had to take some step for the recognition of our freedom fighters,” Singh said, adding that the busts were installed at around 6am on Tuesday.

The student leader said that they installed the bust to erase the false narrative spread against such freedom fighters like Savarkar and Bhagat Singh.

“We want that narrative to change and the youth should know about the contribution of these freedom fighters who fought for our independence,” the students’ leader said. The funds for the installation were raised by students of the university, he added. DUSU members said that the move was necessary since “the three may have used different paths but they had the same goal.”

“There were no other installations for these freedom fighters in our university. We are trying to right the wrongs. That is why we have installed these busts,” Piyush Thakur, former law faculty student and ABVP member said.

Last week, DUSU had also raised a demand to name the students’ union office after Savarkar.

