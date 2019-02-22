Calcutta University 1st semester results 2019: New UG exam system shows remarkable rise in pass percentage

Calcutta University (CU), which during the current academic session, changed the examination pattern from a three-year mode to that of a six-semester style, has witnessed a remarkable rise in pass percentage in the first semester for both Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (Bsc).

According to the CU vice chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, this year 99% of the students qualified for the second semester, as against an average of 72% in the first year of the three- year examination pattern during the previous academic sessions.

Citing “component marking” as the reason of the rise in pass percentage, she said that the decision of switching to semester pattern has proved beneficial for the candidates in terms of being at par in national competitions. “In this academic session, we have been able to announce the results within a record time of 45 days,” she said.

She also said that a total of 80,000 students appeared for the first semester of BA and Bsc of the current academic session. The girl candidates are ahead of the boys in pass percentage in both BA (Honours) and Bsc (Honours).

In case of BA (Honours), 99.62% of the girls qualified for the second semester leaving the boys behind at 98.63%. As of Bsc (Honours), the pass percentage for girls was at 99.84% against 99.34% for boys.

The results were declared officially at 3.30pm on Thursday at the official website of CU, which is caluniv.ac.in. According to an official of the Calcutta University, while candidates will be able to check their results online at the said website and download or take a printout of their results, they will have to get in touch either with CU authorities or their respective colleges to secure their original mark sheets.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 14:19 IST