Calcutta University BA, BSc results declared at wbresults.nic.in

Calcutta University on Thursday declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc). The results have been declared for BA/BSc Semester 1 ( Honours/General/Honours) Examination (Under CBCS) 2018 and BA/BSc Part I (Honours/General and Major) Examination 2018 (Under 1+1+1 System).

The results were declared at 3.30 pm on the West Bengal examination results 2018 website at wbresults.nic.in.

Calcutta University BA/BSc results: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of West Bengal Examination results 2018

2) Click on the link for ‘B.A / B.Sc Semester - I ( Honours / General / Honours) Examination ( Under CBCS ), 2018’ or ‘B.A./B.Sc.Part-I (Honours/General & Major) Examination, 2018 (Under 1+1+1 System)’ as required

3) Enter your roll number on the login page that opens

4) Submit

5) Result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout of the result and save it on your computer

Note: Visit the official website of University of Calcutta for latest updates.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 17:52 IST