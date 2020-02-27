CBSE 12th English Exam 2020: 55K students appear in Bihar, students find paper easy

education

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 18:41 IST

Altogether 55,000 students of Class 12 wrote the English paper conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday at 272 examination centres across the state.

Students of all three streams—Science, Commerce and Arts—appeared in the exam which started at 10:30 am and concluded at 1:30 pm.

The students who appeared for the exam rated the difficulty level of the questions as easy while some found the paper moderate. Most of them agreed that questions were asked from NCERT textbook and strictly followed the CBSE pattern.

Class 12 student Abhishek Anand of St. Karens’ Secondary School, said, “Questions of literature section were easy and direct from NCERT textbook. Though I expected paper to a bit lengthy, but it was moderate. I was able to solve the questions 20 minutes before time. I hope to score around 90.”

Ankita Kumari of DAV Public School said, “I got set 3 to solve. Unseen passage was a bit lengthy. Writing section was moderate. I found literature section the easiest. Overall, exam was good. I hope to score above 80.”

While Asmita Kumari of St. Dominic Savio’s High School found writing section the easiest. She said, “Writing section was easy as the questions were asked from common topic. I had practiced few sample papers which helped to save time. Reading section consumed an hour. Paper was not difficult.”

Patna Coordinator of CBSE Rajiv Ranjan Sinha said that the examination was held peacefully at all exam centres. He said, “Examination started and finished on time. No late entry or untoward incident was reported.”

CBSE will conduct Hindi examination for class 10 on February 29