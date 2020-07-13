CBSE 12th Result 2020:Gurveen Kaur of Ludhiana scores 99.8%

education

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 19:54 IST

Gurveen Kaur, a student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana scored 99.8% marks in humanities in Class 12, the results for which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.

She scored a perfect hundred in four subjects- English, Political Science, Geography, Hindustani Music and 99 marks in economics.

17-year-old says that people need to change their mindset for humanities as this stream has a lot of scope and offers subjects through which we can gain knowledge and provides wide career options. She said, “During my childhood days, I have decided to join judiciary and will pursue law. My father is a advocate and I want to follow his footsteps. I was aware that I will score around 98 % marks and can top in the district but scoring 99.8% just came as a surprise.”

CBSE 12th Result 2020 Highlights

“I owe my success to god, my parents, teachers and school principal who supported me throughout the year. Apart from academics, she is very fond of participating in Debate and declamation competitions and has leadership qualities”, she said.

She is very fond of reading online stories related to politics and use to follow Sushma Swaraj former minister of external affairs on twitter.

“Before final board exams, I have stopped using all social networking sites to concentrate on my studies but read stories on twitter as I was able tp gain knowledge for this site”, she added.

Kaur was not able to appear in the geography exam as the board has first postponed the exam due to outspread of covid-19 and then in July cancelled the exams.