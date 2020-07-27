e-paper
CBSE 12th student Vinayak on cloud nine after receiving call from PM Modi| WATCH

CBSE 12th student Vinayak on cloud nine after receiving call from PM Modi| WATCH

Vinayak M Mallil was in seventh heaven when he received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for being the school topper in the Commerce stream of the CBSE 12th standard exam.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 09:49 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Kochi
         

“Sabash Vinayak, Sabash. How is the josh?” the Prime Minister asked Vinayak, whose father is a daily wage earner.

“High Sir,” replied the Class XII student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyala, Neriamangalam, about 70 km from here.

The conversation was aired on Sunday during the 14th Episode of Prime Minister’s “Mann Ki Baat” radio address.

Vinayak, who stays a village bordering Ernakulam and Idukki districts, said it was a moment of excitement for him after he learnt that it was the call from the Prime Minister.

 

“It was the happiest moment”, the boy said.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister asked him how many states he had visited, to which he replied “only Kerala and Tamil Nadu”.

When Modi invited Vinayak to visit Delhi, he replied he that was applying to Delhi university for higher studies.

Read More: PM Modi interacts with students who cleared board exams on Mann Ki Baat

“Hard work and proper time utilisation,” Vinayak said when the Prime Minister asked him if he has any message for fellow students who will write the board exams in future.

“You are lucky,” the Prime Minister told the boy when he said that his school did not allow students to use electronic devices or gadgets in its premises.

Vinayak also told the Prime Minister in response to a question that he often plays badminton, for which he receives training from his school.

The boy was the topper in the Commerce stream with 493/500 and scored centum in Accountancy, Business Studies and Information Practices.

Vinayak said his teachers, friends and many well known personalities, including actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi called him up to congratulate him after the Prime Minister’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme.

