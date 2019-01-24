CBSE admit card 2019 release date for Class 10, 12 , here’s when to expect

CBSE Board 2019 examinations are round the corner and candidates are eagerly waiting for their admit cards. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to release the admit card very soon. The CBSE board exams for class 12 will commence from February 21 while for class 10, the exams will commence from February 15, 2019.

Lakhs of students appear in the board exams every year.

If we look at last year’s schedule, the admit cards were issued on March 1, 2018. This was just five days before the examination that commenced on March 5, 2018. However, in the year 2017, the exam began on March 9 and the admit card was released on February 8, 2017.

Whatever be the date for admit card release, candidates should not be anxious and concentrate on their preparations for board exams. Admit card will be released anytime soon.

The CBSE 2019 board admit card will have name of the candidate, name of the school, roll number and exam centre etc. CBSE board exam admit card is very important for the candidates to enter in the exam hall. No candidate is allowed to enter the exam hall without admit card.

Once the CBSE board admit card is released, candidates can easily download it from the official website of CBSE cbse.nic.in. Take a print out of the admit card and take it along with you to the exam centre everyday.

