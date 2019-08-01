CBSE allows schools to process class 9, 11 admission till August 15

education

After criticism from principals over the proposed changes in admission norms to classes 9 and 11, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday allowed schools to handle the process on their own till August 15, after which the board will take over.

The board had earlier said all admissions from this academic session will be handled by the board irrespective of the date of application.

According to CBSE norms, there are 11 categories under which admissions can be sought in these two classes. In a corrigendum issued on Tuesday, Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s controller examinations, said schools can manage admissions up to August 15 of this academic session in seven categories — shifting of family, shifting of hostel, readmission in other schools after failing in these two classes, better education, long distance, medical condition.

“All cases are to be sent to regional offices concerned, along with a processing fee of Rs 1,000 per student, with effect from August 16, up to September 30 of the current academic session,” he said.

Hindustan Times had reported that CBSE will, for the first time, regulate admissions to classes 9 and 11 in all its affiliated schools on its own.

The board has formulated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for admissions in these classes and approve admission requests itself. At present, schools conduct admissions to classes 9 and 11 on their own rules.

Principals criticised the new norms, with many terming them as “unnecessary intervention”. HT had also reported that CBSE added new clauses for admission.

For instance, if a student wants to take admission in any of these two classes in another school citing “better education” facilities, parents will have to submit the results of last five years of both schools — one in which the ward is currently studying and the one in which admission is sought — along with the application. They will also have to submit qualifications and teaching experience of staff members of both schools.

These norms will, however, remain unchanged. “SOP as circulated earlier will remain unchanged,” Bhardwaj said in the corrigendum. Board officials had said the decision to formulate such procedures was taken to “streamline” the process and to make sure that only “genuine students” get admissions.

Principals, however, said that the change will not make much difference. “The norms are still there. Schools will have to provide results of five years to the students who are leaving them. Now, the schools are also asked to pay Rs 1,000 for every case. These are unrealistic clauses,” a principal of a private school in Rohini said.

