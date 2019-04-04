CBSE Board Result date 2019: Class 10 and Class 12 results likely in May third week: Official

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results in the third week of May. Responding to Hindustan Times, CBSE’s senior public relations officer, Rama Sharma said that the board will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results tentatively in the third week of May.

CBSE Class 12th board exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 4 while Class 10 exams began on February 21 and concluded on March 29.

Earlier on Tuesday, CBSE refuted the information circulated on Whatsapp about the re-conduct of Class 12 physics and economics examinations.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a notification saying that the information circulated on Whatsapp about the re-conduct of Class 12 physics and economics examinations is fake or not correct.

The CBSE said it has come to the board’s notice that fake information about the re-conduct of examinations of these two subjects is being circulated on Whatsapp.

“It is come to the notice of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that a fake information regarding the re-conduct of examination of subject Physics and Economics of Class XII is being circulated on whatsapp. The date of this information is 28.03.2019 which has been signed by Sh. K K Choudhury, former Controller of Examinations. This is brought to the notice of Stakeholders that the news of re-conduct of Physics and Economics of Class XII is fake. All Stakeholders and public is requested not to give any heed to the rumors like the above said one and cooperate with the CBSE in the smooth and fair conduct of examinations.”

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:52 IST