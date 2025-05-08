CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: Latest updates on Class 10 and Class 12 results

Students who have appeared the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination are now anxiously waiting for their scores. We will provide all latest information on the CBSE 10th, 12th results to our readers. .

CBSE Board Result 2025 Date Time News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results in the coming days. While an official date has not yet been confirmed, students who appeared for the exams are eagerly awaiting their scores....Read More

Other boards in the country—including UP Board, Bihar Board, West Bengal Board, Uttarakhand, CISCE and Madhya Prades—have already declared their results, many ahead of last year’s schedule. This has raised hopes among CBSE students that their results will be released soon as well.

CBSE is likely to announce the exact date and time of declaration before publishing the results. Once released, students can check their marks on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Other official websites where CBSE 10th and 12th results will be available include:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

Last year, CBSE declared the board exam results on May 13. Follow our blog for real-time updates on the 2025 CBSE Class 10 and 12 results.