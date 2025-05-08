CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: Latest updates on Class 10 and Class 12 results
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date Time News Live: Follow this space for latest updates on CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results declaration date and time and how to find the results once they are announced.
Other boards in the country—including UP Board, Bihar Board, West Bengal Board, Uttarakhand, CISCE and Madhya Pradesh—have already declared their results, many ahead of last year’s schedule. This has raised hopes among CBSE students that their results will be released soon as well.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date Time News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results in the coming days. While an official date has not yet been confirmed, students who appeared for the exams are eagerly awaiting their scores....Read More
CBSE is likely to announce the exact date and time of declaration before publishing the results. Once released, students can check their marks on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.
Other official websites where CBSE 10th and 12th results will be available include:
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
Last year, CBSE declared the board exam results on May 13. Follow our blog for real-time updates on the 2025 CBSE Class 10 and 12 results.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date Time News Live Updates: How many students regiatered for CBSE Board exams in 2025
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date Time News Live Updates: Around 42 lakh students registered for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams (combined) in 2025. As per reports, around 18 lakh registered for the 12th examinations and around 24 lakh students registered for the Class 10 examinations.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date Time News Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is now expected to soon announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board results declaration date and time.
