CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: List of websites to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th results when out

CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: Know the list of websites to check Class 10 and 12 board results when released. (photo by Sunil Ghosh)

CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to share confirmation on CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time. When released, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board results can be checked on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. This year, CBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 15 to March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. ...Read More

Around 44 lakh students registered themselves for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Apart from the official website, there are also a host of other websites where students will be able to check and download their results when released.

List of other websites to check CBSE board results 2025

cbseresults.nic.in results.cbse.nic.in cbse.nic.in digilocker.gov.in results.gov.in.

Additionally, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.

CBSE board results 2025: Steps to download CBSE Result in DigiLocker

Candidates can check their results on DigiLocker by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of Digilocker. Click on login link and enter your registration details. Click on submit and your account will open. Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the page. Enter your details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results date and time, direct link and more.