CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: List of websites to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th results when out
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: The CBSE has so far not confirmed the date and time for declaring the results of CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations. Candidates will be able to check the results when out at cbse.gov.in, and host of other websites.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to share confirmation on CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time. When released, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board results can be checked on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. This year, CBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 15 to March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. ...Read More
Around 44 lakh students registered themselves for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.
Apart from the official website, there are also a host of other websites where students will be able to check and download their results when released.
List of other websites to check CBSE board results 2025
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
- cbse.nic.in
- digilocker.gov.in
- results.gov.in.
Additionally, the CBSE 10th, 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.
CBSE board results 2025: Steps to download CBSE Result in DigiLocker
Candidates can check their results on DigiLocker by following the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of Digilocker.
- Click on login link and enter your registration details.
- Click on submit and your account will open.
- Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the page.
- Enter your details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results date and time, direct link and more.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: 44 lakh students await results
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: Around 44 lakh students who took the exams this year are awaiting their results.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: How to download results on DigiLocker?
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: When released, students can check their results on DigiLocker by following the steps mentioned below:
Visit the official website of Digilocker.
Click on login link and enter your registration details.
Click on submit and your account will open.
Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the page.
Enter your details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: Results to be available on DigiLocker and UMANG apps
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will also be available on the DigiLocker and UMANG apps when out.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: List of other websites to check results when out
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: When released, students will be able to check the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on a host of other websites. These include:
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: Where to check results when out?
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board results can be checked on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in, when released.
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: Date and time of result not confirmed
CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live Updates: The CBSE has so far not released the date and time for the declaration of results of CBSE Class 10 and 12.