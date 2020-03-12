CBSE Class 10 maths exam question papers 2020: Standard and basic mathematics

education

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 14:40 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday conducted the Class 10 mathematics examination across the country. The examination was held between 10.30am and 1.30 pm. Around 18 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 examination.

The maths examination had two types of paper this year: 1) The Standard Math Paper 2) Basic math paper. The Standard math paper is of the higher difficulty level and is mostly for students who want to pursue math as a subject of study in the future. However, the syllabus and pattern of both the papers are similar, according to teachers.

Students will be evaluated on 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for practicals. According to the exam pattern, the theory paper is divided into four sections. Section A has 1 mark questions worth 20 marks with an internal choice between two questions. In section B, there are 6 questions carrying two marks each with 2 internal choices. In section C there are eight questions of three marks each with 3 internal choices. In Section D there are six questions carrying four marks each with 3 internal choices.

Coming out from the examination hall Roopkatha Dey, a student of Sri Krishna Mission School in Agartala, said, “ The mathematics questions came fine. My paper went well and I hope to score good marks.”

Bipasha Debnath, student of the same school, said, “ This year’s question paper was mostly application-based. The paper was easier compared to the previous year. My paper was good.”

