CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper today, last minute quick tips for writing exam, important instructions

CBSE Class 10 maths paper will be held today. Over 16 lakh students who have registered this year will take the exam for Mathematics today.

Here are last-minute tips that will enhance your performance:

• Revise list of all important formulae and concepts

• Understand the usage of the formulae

• If there are any doubts, clear them as soon as possible from your teachers

• Focus on NCERT books for studying as a majority of exam revolves around them. Also, practice questions from other books in addition to NCERT

• Practice a few questions from previous chapters as you study a new chapter. This will make sure you stay in touch with the concepts

• Revise and practice writing down the steps for solving a question as the process also gains marks

• Feel free to think out your answers on rough paper. It helps in understanding the question quicker and you can use a column in your answer sheet for rough work during exams

• Practice answering previous year papers and sample papers within the time limit of the official exam

• Quickly identify your weak areas

• Increase your speed in answering to be able to complete the exam and have some time for revision

• Long answer questions are scoring and are generally from Algebra, Three Dimensional Geometry, Calculus, Probability, Relation & Function. So prepare accordingly.

Important reminders

• Admit card: In any case, do not forget to carry your admit card. Without it, you won’t be allowed to appear for the exam

• Read carefully: About 15 minutes’ time will be provided for reading the question paper. You should also check the marks assigned to each question

• Do not forget stationery: You will be required to make some diagrams. So, carry pencils, scales, sharpener and eraser.

Relax and practice, practice, practice to excel in your maths exam. On the day of the exam, plan to show up at least 30 minutes earlier than the exam time. Keep calm and do not panic if someone tells you something you don’t know. Most likely, they did the same as you, learned very well what they already knew. Also, try to review your note cards. Start the exam with the questions you already know and leave the rest at the end. Always keep calm and stay positive and confident of your final preparation for math and focus on one goal that you can do it.

Good luck!

(Archana Aggarwal is a maths teacher at Manav Rachna International School, Faridabad. Views expressed here are personal.)

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 07:57 IST