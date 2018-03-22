CBSE Class 10 social science exam: Students in Bhopal expect to score high

Students in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Class 10 social science paper on Thursday, were happy with the “easy and prompt” questions.

“I found all the questions very straight. I answered them promptly because I rigorously followed NCERT books,” Sagar Public School’s Divyansh Pipariya said.

“The exam paper was so easy. I read the questions so many times to clear my doubt that how they can ask easy questions in the board exam,” Neenu Vijay, a student of Bal Bharti Public School, said.

Kempfort Public School’s Sachin Singh Kushwaha said the map section was also very easy. “I am expecting a good score,” Kushwaha added.

(With inputs from Shruti Tomar in Bhopal)