 CBSE Class 10 social science exam: Students in Bhopal expect to score high | education | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 22, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

CBSE Class 10 social science exam: Students in Bhopal expect to score high

Students in Bhopal, who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 social science paper were happy with the “easy and prompt” questions.

Board Exams 2018 Updated: Mar 22, 2018 14:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Students coming out of Kendriya Vidyalaya no 1 after appearing in CBSE Class 10 social science exam in Bhopal on Thursday.
Students coming out of Kendriya Vidyalaya no 1 after appearing in CBSE Class 10 social science exam in Bhopal on Thursday.(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT Photo)

Students in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Class 10 social science paper on Thursday, were happy with the “easy and prompt” questions.

“I found all the questions very straight. I answered them promptly because I rigorously followed NCERT books,” Sagar Public School’s Divyansh Pipariya said.

“The exam paper was so easy. I read the questions so many times to clear my doubt that how they can ask easy questions in the board exam,” Neenu Vijay, a student of Bal Bharti Public School, said.

Kempfort Public School’s Sachin Singh Kushwaha said the map section was also very easy. “I am expecting a good score,” Kushwaha added.

(With inputs from Shruti Tomar in Bhopal)

more from Board Exams 2018
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you