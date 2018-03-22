CBSE Class 10 social science paper 2018 analysis: Students across India give mixed response

The Class 10 social science examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education evoked a mixed response from students on Thursday as some found the paper easy and others complained that questions related to maps were tricky and time-consuming.

Lucknow

Students and teachers in Uttar Pradesh’ capital, said the social science paper was more or less easy but tricky and the questions related to maps was tough and took time.

“Questions carrying 1 mark and 3 marks were easy, but map work was difficult,” Siddhi Suryavanshi, a student from GD Goenka Public School, said.

“The question on map work was indirect but other questions were fine,” Dolsi Varshney, another student from the same school, said.

Other students from the school also claimed that overall the paper was easy barring question 13 and 18. Some students added that the 5 mark value based question was tricky as it involved more thinking skills.

Some of the teachers from GD Goenka Public School said students should be able to score well since the overall level of paper was as expected.

Though a few students faced problems in the long-answer type questions, it will not affect their overall scores as the paper wasn’t long and students could manage their time well, they added.

Some students, however, found the paper easy.

“It was an easy paper. We attempted all question and managed to complete the paper before time,” Neha Mahajan, a student from City International School, said.

She said most of the students found the paper easy and scoring as well.

Abhinav, another student from the same school, said the paper was easy but he found paper a little lengthy though he attempted all the questions.

Bhopal

Students in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal were happy with the “easy and prompt” questions.

“I found all the questions very straight. I answered them promptly because I rigorously followed NCERT books,” Sagar Public School’s Divyansh Pipariya said.

“The exam paper was so easy. I read the questions so many times to clear my doubt that how they can ask easy questions in the board exam,” Neenu Vijay, a student of Bal Bharti Public School, said.

Kempfort Public School’s Sachin Singh Kushwaha said the map section was also very easy. “I am expecting a good score,” Kushwaha added.

Patna

Himanshu of Gyanasthali School in Bihar’s capital found the history section toughest of all, economics easiest and labelled questions from geography as average.

“I think I will score over 85,” he said.

PJ Joseph, a teacher of economics at Notre Dame Academy, said the questions were direct.

“This year the questions were the easiest of all as compared to last five to six years,” he added.

Allahabad

Animesh Srivastava, a student of Gangagurukulam School, said the paper was easy and the questions were from the syllabus. Piyush Pratap Singh, another student, also termed the paper as easy but lengthy.

“The social science question paper of class 10 was easy. The one mark analyse the statement question should have been moulded in a better way,” Alpona Dey, principal of Gangagurukulam School, who also teaches social science, said.

“Scoring part of the paper was map work of geography and history besides questions covering topics of international trade, globalisation, institutional and technological reforms in agriculture, etc,” she added.

Kusum Srivastava, another teacher of the subject, also referred to the paper as balanced and in accordance with the pattern prescribed by the board.

“Students were able to attempt all the questions as the same pattern was asked in two pre-board exams. The subject is strenuous as students have to cover almost 30 chapters pertaining to history, civics, geography and economics for the exam,” she added.

The Class 10 board exams are being taken by 16,38,428 candidates at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres outside the country.

The Class 10 students are taking the compulsory board exams after a gap of seven years after the human resource development (HRD) ministry made the Class 10 exams optional in 2009. Last year, the ministry decided to make board exam for Class 10 mandatory.