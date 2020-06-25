e-paper
CBSE class 10th exams cancelled, class 12th students to opt for exam or assessment based on internal marks

education Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:42 IST
Abraham Thomas| Edited by Nandini
CBSE Board exams 2020
CBSE Board exams 2020(HT file)
         

CBSE will not conduct the class 10th examination while the students of Class 12th will be given an option of appearing in exams after conditions are conducive, the Solicitor General told the Supreme Court on Thursday. The Class XII students will get option to appear in exams or take assessment based on past three exams. The assessment results will be out by July 15, the Solicitor General told the court.

CBSE on Thursday told the Supreme Court about its decision on conducting the pending board exams that was scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15.

Court said that there needs to be clarity in notification as the delay in conducting exams will clash with admission process of universities.

The Supreme Court of India was hearing a plea filed by some parents whose children were to appear in the CBSE board exams. The top court had on June 17 asked the CBSE to consider cancelling the pending class 10th and 12th board examinations and allot marks on the basis of internal assessment.

Follow CBSE live updates here

Earlier, on Tuesday, CBSE had told SC that the deliberations for cancelling remaining Class 10 and 12 board exams are at an advanced stage and a final decision in this regard is likely to be finalised by Wednesday after which the bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna said they will wait for CBSE’s decision and deferred the next hearing to Thursday.

The parents had said in the plea that the board students could be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they appear for exams amid rising number of coronavirus cases in India. They also stated that the CBSE has cancelled the exam of Class 10 and 12 for its around 250 schools situated abroad and the board has decided to award marks based on either practical exams or an internal assessment because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The CBSE board exam was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, on May 18, the ministry of human resource development released a revised time table for the pending board exams.

