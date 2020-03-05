CBSE Class 12 accountancy exam 2020 analysis: Feedback from students and teachers

education

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 14:21 IST

The CBSE on Thursday conducted the Class 12 accountancy exam at various centres across the country. The examination was held between 10.30am and 1.30pm. Here is an analysis of the exam based on the response of the students and teachers after the conclusion of the paper:

Chandigarh

Madhu Sharma who appeared at the GMSSS Sector 37 in Chandigarh said the paper was lengthy, I was hardly able to complete the examination. Many of my friends also had a tough time completing it. Many students left a couple of questions

Sulabh Singh, a private school student in Chandigarh said the one marker questions were easy but had more calculations than required, because of which overall the paper became lengthy. It took me over 45 minutes to complete the one marker questions.

Arti Anand, a teacher at a private city school said, the paper was lengthy but in comparison to the previous years it was overall easy. There was nothing out of syllabus.

