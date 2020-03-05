e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE Class 12th Accountancy Question Paper 2020

CBSE Class 12th Accountancy Question Paper 2020

CBSE class 12th Accountancy Exam 2020: Check question paper here.

education Updated: Mar 05, 2020 14:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students coming out after class 12th CBSE Exam
Students coming out after class 12th CBSE Exam (HT File)
         

CBSE conducted the class 12th accountancy exam today on March 5. A numericals-based subject, Accountancy deals with financial information about a business entity. Accountancy paper is divided into two parts - theory and practical.

Students found the paper tough and lengthy. Some students said that the questions were tricky. Many students could not revise their answer as no time was left.

Arti Anand, a private school teacher said that the paper was lengthy but in comparison to the previous years it was overall easy. There was nothing out of syllabus.

Meanwhile, an official statement of CBSE said, “The CBSE class XII Accountancy exam was successfully conducted in and outside the country today for 346913 registered candidates from 4285 centers”

Check question paper here.

Read More: CBSE Class 12 accountancy exam 2020 analysis: Feedback from students and teachers

 

