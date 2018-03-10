CBSE class 12 students sign petition seeking lenient marks in Physics

CBSE class 12 students are signing an online petition seeking lenient marking in the Physics paper which they said was ‘tricky’. Students say that the paper was lengthy and difficult.

CBSE class 12 board exams began on March 5 with English as the first paper. Physics exam was held on March 7.

They are also complaining that they had got only a day’s time for revision which made it all the more difficult to solve the paper.

The petition is being signed through change.org and nearly 7,400 students have signed it so far. “We got only one day for Physics revision. We studied the whole night and during exam hour, we were blank. All questions from section C were very tricky and lengthy. We want grace marks,” Anjali Jha, a student wrote to Hindustan Times .

“Students going for JEE coaching may find it a bit easier because they have been practicing this for a while. But that's not the case with most of the other students who depend on school notes and NCERT,” said another student.

Asha Malhotra, another student has posted, “I am disappointed with the format of paper which was not meant for average student.”

While students echo the sentiment, teachers have a different take.

Shalini Mathur, principal Study Hall said, “I talked to the Physics teacher and he said that only a few questions were tricky. The rest of the paper was fine.”

Mathur said that papers shouldn’t be a cakewalk for students and thus there is no point raising voice against the paper.

Jawaid Alam, CBSE coordinator in Lucknow said, “We get a report on every paper and nowhere in the report did I get the information about the paper being tricky.”

Alam said that the students who complain about the paper may not have prepared well and thus he did not support any lenient marking or petition by students.