CBSE date sheet 2020 for class 10, 12 released, download PDF here

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 10:05 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the schedule of class 10 and 12 board examination for the session 2019-20. The exams for both the classes will begin from February 15, 2020.

While the exams for class 10 will be concluded on March 20, 2020 and, for class 12, it will be held till March 30, 2020.

The CBSE is conducting class 10 board exams a week earlier than last year’s schedule.

The board has already announced the date sheet for practical examination for both the classes.They will be conducted between January 1, 2020 to February 7, 2020, by all the CBSE- affiliated schools.

For class 10, the exam for English language will be held on February 26, 2020, Hindi on February 29, 2020, Science on March 4 and Mathematics on March 12,2020.

The CBSE, for the first time, is offering two types of mathematics paper in class 10 this year. Mathematics basic and mathematics standard. Those who are weak in the subject have opted for Mathematics basic. However, it’s mandatory to opt for Mathematics standard to continue the subject in classes 11 and 12.

For class 12, the exam of English will be held on February 27, 2020, History on March 3, Accountancy on March 6 and Economics on March 13.

Detailed schedule of both classes is available on the CBSE website.

The timing of examination for both the classes will be 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

