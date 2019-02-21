CBSE eases exam norms for kids of jawans killed in Pulwama attack, armed forces personnel, here’s what

The Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday relaxations for the children of military and paramilitary personnel fighting terrorism and left-wing extremism.

The relaxations come in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

“If they have missed their practical examination, the same would be conducted as per their convenience by April 10 by their school. If they wish to appear in any offered subject later, they will be permitted to do so,” said Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s controller of examinations.

Such students will also be allowed to change the centre of examination in the same city or to another city.

For its part, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) announced that children of personnel killed in Pulwama can appear for compartment examinations, which will be held in April and May, if they can’t appear in the ongoing annual exams this year. This will be applicable only to students studying in government schools of DoE.

“The heads of government schools (HoDs) are directed to prepare the list of the students who lost their progenitor in the attack and are unable to appear in the ongoing annual examination,” Saroj Sain, the additional director (exams), said in a circular.

