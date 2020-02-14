CBSE Board Exams 2020 begins tomorrow. Chairman issues letter to parents, students

education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams begin from Saturday, February 15. A day before the exams, the Board chairperson has written a letter to parents with words of advice.

Earlier this week, the chairperson wrote a letter addressed to students.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams will begin on February 15. While the Class 10 exams will end on March 20, the Class 12 ones will conclude on March 30.

The month-long exam requires extra attention and care, not just from the candidates but from their parents as well.

The letter to the parents is meant to ease the stress and give some last-minute tips. It asks parents to lead their children to lead them to become innovators and entrepreneurs and not compare them with others.

The chairperson urges parents not to achieve their own aspirations “vicariously” through their child.

If your child is appearing for any of the board exams tomorrow, you can read the letter on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

The letter highlights 12 points that has to be kept in mind if your child is appearing for the exams.

The parents are advised to check the exam date and venue on the admit card, and make sure that their child carries the student ID card. The letter asks parents to ensure that the students are adequately rested on the day of the exams and are eating nutritious food.

The check-list before exam should include admit card, school ID card, pen, pencil, eraser, scale and sharpener.

A few days ago, the board also issued a letter to the students appearing for board exams. The letter talks about the importance of life beyond marks scored in board exams.

The chairperson said that while schooling is about exposure to various subjects, it is much more about acquiring values and skills.