CBSE paper leak: Board suspends official found ‘lax’ in supervising exam centre

HRD secretary Anil Swarup said that on the direction of HRD minister Prakash Javdekar, the CBSE has suspended its official KS Rana.

education Updated: Apr 01, 2018 20:21 IST
Students shout slogans during a protest against HRD minister Prakash Javadekar over CBSE paper leak, in Amritsar on April 1.
Students shout slogans during a protest against HRD minister Prakash Javadekar over CBSE paper leak, in Amritsar on April 1.(PTI Photo)

A Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official, found “lax” in the examination paper leak case of Class 10 and 12, was suspended on Sunday, HRD secretary Anil Swarup said.

“On the direction of HRD minister Prakash Javdekar to take swift action against culprits, the CBSE has suspended KS Rana, the official found lax in supervising examination centre 0859 with immediate effect. A formal inquiry has been instituted,” Swarup said in a series of tweets.

“Consequent to the arrest of two teachers from Mother Khajani Convent School, Mungeshpur, Delhi, and coaching institute tutor, Tauquir by Delhi Police, for colluding to leak the Class 12 economics paper and probe done by CBSE, a CBSE personnel, KS Rana, found lax in supervision,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police arrested two teachers of a private school and a tutor for involvement in the leak of the class 12 economics question paper.

Rishabh and Rohit were identified as teachers of mathematics and physics respectively at Mother Khazani Convent School at Bawana.

They passed on the paper to Tauqeer, who runs a coaching centre. He distributed it among his students, special commissioner (Crime) R P Upadhyay said.

He said a hand-written paper was leaked a day before the examination. Later, a picture of the question paper went viral half hour before the exam.

