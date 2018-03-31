CBSE paper leak: Students protest outside board’s office in Delhi on day three

A group of students staged a demonstration on Saturday near the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office at Preet Vihar in east Delhi against the leak of Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers.

“The students tried to block the road in front of the CBSE office, but we kept them away. A group of about 25-30 students are protesting outside the CBSE office,” said a senior Delhi Police officer.

The board has announced a re-examination of the Class 12 economics paper on April 25, while the re-test for the Class 10 mathematics paper is likely to be conducted in July. Education secretary Anil Swarup said on Friday that a preliminary enquiry had revealed that the leak for the Class 10 Mathematics paper was restricted to Delhi and Haryana.

Two cases have been registered in the paper leak incident so far. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has questioned nearly 60 people, including students and tutors, in this connection.