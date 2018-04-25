CBSE says ‘special strategy’ in place to avoid leaks as Class 12 students appear for Economics retest

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 12 economics exam again on Wednesday, less than a month after it was cancelled following reports of the question paper getting leaked. CBSE officials responsible for organising the retest said all security arrangements were in place to make sure nothing goes wrong this time.

CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal said, “We have taken full care and put in place a special strategy to conduct the Class 12 economics retest and ensure there is no wrongdoing.” Karwal, however, refused to give details of the new strategy and said the security measures have to be a secret so that nobody can misuse the information.

Around 5 lakh students of Class 12 are taking the exam across the country and at centres abroad. Schools are likely to follow the new system of procuring the question papers under which CBSE officials deliver the question papers to the school.

“Candidates will appear from the same allotted centres using the same admit card,” a CBSE statement said.

The board exams have been marred by controversy this year with incidents of alleged paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Jharkhand.

Before the Class 10 mathematics paper and Class 12 economics paper leaked, the exam in-charge at the schools would visit a bank to collect the question papers in front of CBSE officials and bring them to school in an official vehicle along with other designated staff members.

After the leaks, the board put in place a new system for the Class 12 Hindi exam on April 2 under which the question paper was delivered by a CBSE official. The board also deputed two special observers in each school designated as a board examination centres.

“One observer is from another school, which is not a board exam centre, and the other observer is usually a teacher from Kendriya Vidyalaya or an official from CBSE. Both the officials stay in the school from start of the exam till the end and the question papers are opened in front of them,” said Awadhesh Kumar Jha, principal of Government Sarvodaya co-ed Vidyalaya, Sector 8, Rohini.

Another principal of a private school confirmed the same and said, “The observers send a report to the CBSE about the conduct of the exam.”

The retest has left students across the country worried with some saying they could not continue regular studies after the exams got over last month. Many others said they were concerned if the paper would be more difficult than the previous one.

Reena Jha, a Class 12 student from government school in Sangam Vihar, said, “The previous paper was easy and I was sure of getting good marks. I am scared what will happen if the questions are difficult this time.”

Class 10 students were spared the repeat of the mathematics paper as the board decided against it after the police established that the leak was not countrywide.