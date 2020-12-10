CBSE scholarship for Single Girl Child for +2 Studies: Last day to apply, here’s direct link

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:49 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will on Thursday close the online application window for single girl child merit scholarship scheme for +2 studies. The scholarship has been announced for students who have passed Class 10 examinations from a CBSE affiliated school. Fresh and renewal applicants can be submitted till December 10.

Interested candidates can check details and eligibility conditions by visiting board’s official website: cbse.nic.in. The application forms are also available on the board’s website.

Direct link to apply

Guidelines

The hard copy of application form (for renewal candidates only) has to be submitted on or before December 28.

Amount:

The rate of scholarship shall be Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) per month. A Scholarship awarded under the scheme shall be paid for a maximum period of two years. Payment will be made through ECS/NEFT

Eligibility criteria:

a) Student should have passed Class X Examination from the CBSE and secured 60% or more marks.

b) Pursuing Class XI & XII from CBSE affiliated Schools.

c) Student(Girl) should be ONLY CHILD of their parents.

d) Original Affidavit duly attested by the First Class Judicial Magistrate/ SDM/ Executive Magistrate/Notary as per prescribed format available on the Board’s website. (Photocopy of Affidavit will not be accepted).

e) Undertaking should be attested by the School Principal from where the student is pursuing Class XI after passing Class X from Board’s Examination.

f) Tuition fee should not be more than Rs. 1,500/- per month in Class X and 10% enhancement for Class XI & XII