CBSE tweets memes to boost morale of Class 10 and 12 board examinees

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 15:08 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has devised a new way to engage with the students and help them while preparing for the ongoing Class 10 and 12 exams.

The board has decided to go relatable and posted memes instead of solemn guidelines and instructions.

Board exams for any candidate can get stressful and worrisome. There are also some important notifications that a student has to strictly follow before the exams.

In such cases, it becomes pertinent that a student does not lose calm and can remember the crucial instructions as well.

Keeping this in mind, the CBSE has incorporated study tips and exam hall instructions with trendy memes.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, CBSE shared the now famous photo of a child pumping his fist to convey a message on finishing the syllabus before everyone else.

Students should enter the exam centre ideally before 10 am, no one will be allowed to enter thereafter. CBSE made sure youngsters understand the rule and retain it.

Waking up early and staying up late is part of every student’s exam preparation routine. However, it is always before the exam that sleep becomes overly dear.

In this cheeky meme, board says gravitation can’t be held responsible if a student doesn’t wake up in time to prepare for the exams.

In this uplifting post, CBSE aims at encouraging students to work hard as “there is evidence to support this statement”.

News of students not being allowed to sit for the exam for not wearing proper uniform, carrying mobile phone in the hall, not bringing an admit card, among others are often reported.

But losing a year of your life due to recklessness is hardly justifiable.

The colour of the ink allowed to be used in CBSE board exams is an important aspect. The board allows students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 exams to use ball point or gel pens. But the colour should be blue.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams begun from February 15, 2020 with the vocational subjects. The main theory papers will start from the next week (February 24).