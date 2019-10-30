Central Bank of India SO Recruitment: Application process to fill 74 vacancies begins, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:31 IST

Central Bank of India has invited online applications for the recruitment of officers in specialist category in various streams on Wednseday, October 30, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at, centralbankofindia.co.in on or before November 21, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies, which includes Information Technology Officer, Security Officer, Risk Manager, Financial Analyst/Credit Officer, Economist, CDO/Chief Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Analytics-Senior Manager, Data Engineer, Data Architect, and CA/Credit Officer.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to general category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee, with an addition of Rs 50 as intimation charges. Applicants under the reserved category are exempted from the payment of any application fee, however, applicants will need to pay an intimation charge of Rs 50.

For more information, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the ‘Career with us,’ section appearing on the top of the homepage

3.On the webpage, click on the ‘New recruitment tab’

4.Click on the link available to apply online for the recruitment of officers in specialist category in various streams

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Click on the link available for registration of new users

7.Fill in all the essential information, upload a copy of your photo along with your signatures and make payment

8.Once your registration id is created, go back

9.Key in your credentials and log in

10.Application form will appear on the display screen

11.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

12.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

