Home / Education / Centre asks J-K LG to defer reopening of schools from mid June

Centre asks J-K LG to defer reopening of schools from mid June

There had been strong resentment among the people over UT government’s purported move to reopen schools from June 15.

education Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:50 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Much to the relief of parents, the union minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to defer its decisions of reopening schools and charging vehicle registration tax.

“Have spoken to #JammuAndKashmir UT Government and suggested that decisions regarding 1) Vehicle Registration Tax and 2) Reopening of schools may be deferred,” Union Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted on Wednesday.

There had been strong resentment among the people over UT government’s purported move to reopen schools from June 15.

The education department had been mulling a strategy for re-opening schools in mid-June but the parents were worried over it.

Former chairperson of the J&K Women Commission, Vasundra Pathak Masoodi in a letter to lieutenant governor had described possible move as “an abject contravention and violation of the guidelines issued by the home ministry under the National Disaster Act”.

In her letter on June 1 to the L-G, Masoodi had taken strong exception of the education department’s circular issued in Srinagar wherein it was stated that the government intended to re-open schools in mid-June.

“Our children (students) are the most precious and invaluable assets that mankind is bestowed with. Therefore, the health, safety and security of students should be of our utmost priority and concern vis-a-viz safeguarding their academic interests. The academic interests could be safeguarded through different mediums but in view of the incessant and unarresting spike of COVID-19cases in Jammu and Kashmir, any decision to open the schools at this juncture without any tangible safeguards and gauging a satisfactory decline in the deadly pandemic could lead us to irreversible/colossal loss and ad infinitum regret that could not be quantified or compensated by any means what so ever,” she had stated in her letter.

“I have been approached by many parents across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir who have shared their fear and unwillingness to let their wards join the school until the threat of this deadly pandemicCovid19 is over as they are apprehensive that the children may not be able to strictly adhere to the social distancing norms,” she stated.

It may be stated here that wide government circular, directors of Kashmir and Jammu division of the education department were directed to ensure a pair of reusable masks and a pair of gloves to every student and ensure availability of 1000 ml hand sanitisers and 1200 ml liquid soap at entry point of each government school.

National Conference provincial President, Jammu Devender Singh Rana had exhorted J&K administration to exercise caution while deciding to reopen schools amid unfortunate increase in the COVID19 cases, saying any wrong move could be detrimental for students.

