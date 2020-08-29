e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Centre merely postponed exams, didn’t find solution: Congress leader Singhvi

Centre merely postponed exams, didn’t find solution: Congress leader Singhvi

Addressing a press conference here, Singhvi said, “Exams were postponed from April to June and then from June to September. Dates were given in haste and in about five months no solution was found.”

education Updated: Aug 29, 2020 08:38 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.(PTI file)
         

The Centre has merely postponed examinations at different levels several times and not taken a decision in the interest of students during the past five months, said Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Singhvi said, “Exams were postponed from April to June and then from June to September. Dates were given in haste and in about five months no solution was found.”

“There is a section which was kept locked for the entire time even at the time of unlock. No studies were done,” he said.

Talking about transportation, he said Indian Railways and the rest of the vehicles are running at a capacity of 33 to 50 per cent.

In a veiled attack at the Centre he said it took no decision and just postponed it.

“You didn’t take any decision, just postponed it. From April to June and June to September, what will the poor helpless students do? All we would get was an answer from the honorable secretary and also from education minister. Millions have registered, downloaded, the students are ready. This is a guess. Does downloading and registering the admit card indicate that student is happy?” Singhvi asked.

He said, “We often overlook the mental state. Nobody pays attention. What is the mental state of our students today, six months after Corona? Do you know the pressure at which they are working during Corona?”

On the same issue, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, “This is huge challenge for the state as the NDA Exam is also scheduled from September 6.”

tags
top news
Flouting Covid-19 norms in metro may attract heavy fines once it reopens
Flouting Covid-19 norms in metro may attract heavy fines once it reopens
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
India’s growth to pick-up from second quarter of FY-21: EY report
India’s growth to pick-up from second quarter of FY-21: EY report
1 soldier killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama
1 soldier killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama
Elon Musk’s Neuralink venture unveils pig with computer chip in brain
Elon Musk’s Neuralink venture unveils pig with computer chip in brain
South African ranger mauled to death by lions he hand-reared
South African ranger mauled to death by lions he hand-reared
People with diabetes at risk of severe infection: Study
People with diabetes at risk of severe infection: Study
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In