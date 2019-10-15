e-paper
Centre repatriates school education secretary Rina Ray

The Appointments Committee of the cabinet has approved repatriation of Ray to her parent cadre with immediate effect, the order said without citing any reason

education Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:59 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Rina Ray, a 1984-batch IAS officer was in May last year named the secretary, the Department of School Education and Literacy in the Ministry of Human Resource Development. (HRD Ministry)
         

The government on Tuesday repatriated school education secretary Rina Ray to her parent cadre, according to a personnel ministry order.

Ray, a 1984-batch IAS officer of union territories cadre, was in May last year named the secretary, the Department of School Education and Literacy in the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The Appointments Committee of the cabinet has approved repatriation of Ray to her parent cadre with immediate effect, the order said without citing any reason.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare has been given additional charge of the post of secretary, the Department of School Education and Literacy.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 13:59 IST

