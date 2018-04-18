CG Vyapam BDED18: Apply for B.Ed and D.El.Ed entrance exams on cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, earlier called CG Vyapam, has invited applications for its B. Ed and D El.Ed courses. The entrance examinations (BDED18) for both these courses will be conducted on June 7, 2018.

The applications opened from April 17 and the last date to apply is May 8, 2018. The B. Ed exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12:15 pm on June 7. The D.El.Ed exam will be held from 2pm to 4:15 pm. Admit cards are expected to be available from June 1.

Interested candidates may check their eligibility, fee and other details here and the B.Ed notification here.

The minimum qualification for the B.Ed course is a graduate/postgraduate degree and for D.El.Ed is to have graduated from class 12th.

To apply, log on to the official website: cgvyapam.choice.gov.in