e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

CG Vyapam SEDT19 result 2019 declared at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Chattisgarh professional examination board (CGPEB) or VYAPAM has released the results of the SEDT19 recruitment examination 2019 on its official website.

education Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:38 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CG Vyapam SEDT19 result 2019. (Screengrab)
CG Vyapam SEDT19 result 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Chattisgarh professional examination board (CGPEB) or VYAPAM has released the results of the SEDT19 recruitment examination 2019 on its official website. The examination was held on August 25 to fill the post of Teachers (Phy Education, Biology, Maths and agriculture).

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5441 vacancies of E and T category teachers.

The model answer keys of the exam were uploaded on the official website on September 25 and candidates were asked to raise objections till 5pm on October 30.

Here’s the direct link to check the CG Vyapam SEDT19 results

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the Results tab appearing under the Notice Board

3.Click on the link available to download the result

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Your result will appear on the display screen

7.Download the result and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP
Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP
D/N Test live report: Bangladesh bat first, India unchanged
D/N Test live report: Bangladesh bat first, India unchanged
JNU protest: Facing deficit of over Rs 45 cr, necessary to revise hostel fee, says admin
JNU protest: Facing deficit of over Rs 45 cr, necessary to revise hostel fee, says admin
India finishes 400 social infra projects in Afghanistan, US praises effort
India finishes 400 social infra projects in Afghanistan, US praises effort
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019CG Vyapam Result 2019OTET 2019 ResultUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra govtVivo U20Anu Malik

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News