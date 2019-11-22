CG Vyapam SEDT19 result 2019 declared at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

education

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:38 IST

Chattisgarh professional examination board (CGPEB) or VYAPAM has released the results of the SEDT19 recruitment examination 2019 on its official website. The examination was held on August 25 to fill the post of Teachers (Phy Education, Biology, Maths and agriculture).

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5441 vacancies of E and T category teachers.

The model answer keys of the exam were uploaded on the official website on September 25 and candidates were asked to raise objections till 5pm on October 30.

Here’s the direct link to check the CG Vyapam SEDT19 results

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the Results tab appearing under the Notice Board

3.Click on the link available to download the result

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Your result will appear on the display screen

7.Download the result and take its print out for future use.