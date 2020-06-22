e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 date and time: Chhattisgarh Board result to be declared tomorrow

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 date and time: Chhattisgarh Board result to be declared tomorrow

In a press release issued on Monday, the Chhattisgarh Board said that keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, the CGBSE 10th, 12th results will be declared through video conferencing at state data centre in Raipur.

education Updated: Jun 22, 2020 16:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 . (HT file)
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 . (HT file)
         

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the high school (Class 10), higher secondary (Class 12) and higher secondary vocational exam results on Tuesday, June 23. The Chhattisgarh Board results will be declared at 11am by school education minister.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Chhattisgarh Board said that keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, the CGBSE 10th, 12th results will be declared through video conferencing at state data centre in Raipur.

Students who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams can their results at cgbse.nic.in, http://results.gov.in/cgresults and results.cg.nic.in after it is announced.

Around 6 lakh students have registered for CGBSE class 10th board exams this year, while over 2.5 lakh students have registered for CGBSE class 12th board exams 2020.

Due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, CGBSE could not conduct examinations for all the subjects of Class 10 and 12. The exams for some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional papers of Class 12 had to be delayed.

The students have been awarded marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment. Those failing to pass the assessment and skip the procedures will be given the minimum passing marks. Nobody will fail during the assessment of the remaining subjects.

tags
top news
On Rath Yatra, Supreme Court says will let temple committee, Odisha decide
On Rath Yatra, Supreme Court says will let temple committee, Odisha decide
India has closed military gap with China along border
India has closed military gap with China along border
China’s blame narrative continues, says India ‘initiated’ Galwan clash
China’s blame narrative continues, says India ‘initiated’ Galwan clash
Cipla’s antiviral drug Cipremi joins Fabiflu, Covifor to treat Covid-19 infection
Cipla’s antiviral drug Cipremi joins Fabiflu, Covifor to treat Covid-19 infection
India’s Covid-19 cases per lakh population among lowest globally: Govt
India’s Covid-19 cases per lakh population among lowest globally: Govt
IMD warns of cyclonic circulation over Odisha, ‘very likely’ to move northwestwards in next 3 days
IMD warns of cyclonic circulation over Odisha, ‘very likely’ to move northwestwards in next 3 days
Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? David Warner gives an interesting answer
Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? David Warner gives an interesting answer
Watch: Drone captures landslide at Manipur highway, traffic affected
Watch: Drone captures landslide at Manipur highway, traffic affected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In