CGBSE Class 10th,12th Board exams further postponed

Earlier, with the extension of lockdown till May 3, the CGBSE had decided to conduct the remaining papers of the board exams from May 4 onwards.

The remaining examination will be conducted only after the lockdown is revoked.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has further postponed the reamining board exams for class 10th and 12th that were rescheduled to be conducted from May 4 to 8. CGBSE has release a notice in this regard.

Earlier, with the extension of lockdown till May 3, the CGBSE had decided to conduct the remaining papers of the board exams from May 4 onwards. However, the board decided to further push the dates. The revised dates will be notified in the due course of time.

The decision on the revised schedule for the exams will be notified only after the decision on the lockdown is taken by the government of India after May 3. The remaining examination will be conducted only after the lockdown is revoked.

