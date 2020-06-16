CGPSC Recruitment 2020: Application for 178 Forest Ranger and Assistant Forest Guard posts begins

education

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 12:51 IST

CGPSC Recruitment 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Raipur on Tuesday started the online registration process for the CGPSC Forest Service (combined) recruitment exam 2020 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam online at psc.cg.gov.in on or before July 15, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 178 vacancies of Forest Ranger and Assistant Forest Guard. Out of which, 157 vacancies are for Forest Ranger, and 21 for Assistant Forest Guard.

The commission has scheduled the CGPSC Forest Service preliminary examination to be conducted on September 20, 2020. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written test (CGPSC Forest Service Exam 2020) and Interview.

A candidate should be between 21 to 30 years old.

Eligibility criteria:

1. Forest Ranger: A candidate should be 12th passed in Biology/Physics/Chemistry and have a graduation degree in at least one of the subject of Agriculture, Botany, Computer Applications/Service, Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, etc

2. Assistant Forest Guard: An applicant should be 12th passed in Biology/Physics/Chemistry and have a graduation degree in at least one of the subjects of Agriculture, Botany, Computer Applications/Service, Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, etc.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.