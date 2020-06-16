e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CGPSC Recruitment 2020: Application for 178 Forest Ranger and Assistant Forest Guard posts begins

CGPSC Recruitment 2020: Application for 178 Forest Ranger and Assistant Forest Guard posts begins

CGPSC Recruitment 2020: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 178 vacancies of Forest Ranger and Assistant Forest Guard. Out of which, 157 vacancies are for Forest Ranger, and 21 for Assistant Forest Guard.

education Updated: Jun 16, 2020 12:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

CGPSC Recruitment 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Raipur on Tuesday started the online registration process for the CGPSC Forest Service (combined) recruitment exam 2020 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam online at psc.cg.gov.in on or before July 15, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 178 vacancies of Forest Ranger and Assistant Forest Guard. Out of which, 157 vacancies are for Forest Ranger, and 21 for Assistant Forest Guard.

The commission has scheduled the CGPSC Forest Service preliminary examination to be conducted on September 20, 2020. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written test (CGPSC Forest Service Exam 2020) and Interview.

A candidate should be between 21 to 30 years old.

Eligibility criteria:

1. Forest Ranger: A candidate should be 12th passed in Biology/Physics/Chemistry and have a graduation degree in at least one of the subject of Agriculture, Botany, Computer Applications/Service, Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, etc

2. Assistant Forest Guard: An applicant should be 12th passed in Biology/Physics/Chemistry and have a graduation degree in at least one of the subjects of Agriculture, Botany, Computer Applications/Service, Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, etc.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
Indian army officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Indian army officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
LIVE:Ukranian first lady Olena Zelenska tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE:Ukranian first lady Olena Zelenska tests positive for Covid-19
PM Modi to meet CMs today, his sixth round of discussion on Covid-19
PM Modi to meet CMs today, his sixth round of discussion on Covid-19
North Korea appears to destroy Inter-Korea liaison office: Report
North Korea appears to destroy Inter-Korea liaison office: Report
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In