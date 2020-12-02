Chhattisgarh govt to ensure admission of NEET qualified students from remote areas in private colleges

education

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 16:05 IST

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday announced that it will ensure admission of students from remote areas, who have qualified NEET, but failed to register for counselling because of network issues, into private medical institutions.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday issued directions to ensure admission of such students on paid seats in the private colleges in the state, with the government bearing all the expenses.

Chief Minister Baghel said that children’s future should not be compromised.

As per an official release, the chief minister’s direction came after he learned about 27 students of remote Dantewada district, who qualified NEET but could not register for the first round of counselling due to network issues.

“At first, the district administration helped them with their registration before the second counselling at the national level, but these students couldn’t get selected. After the first counselling, two students, Kumari Padma Made and Piyusha Bek, were found eligible for admission in MBBS. On the chief minister’s instructions, the Dantewada collector is taking action to ensure admission of these students in private colleges,” the release said.

Baghel said that if any other student is found qualified for admission after the cut-off, he or she would also be given admission in private colleges, and the state government would bear the expenses.