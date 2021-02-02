IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Child rights NGOs disappointed with low budgetary allocation for children
Students attending classes at GMSSS, Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Students attending classes at GMSSS, Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
education

Child rights NGOs disappointed with low budgetary allocation for children

Child rights NGOs disappointed with low budgetary allocation for children
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:50 AM IST

Child rights bodies on Monday expressed disappointed over the "lowest" budgetary allocation for children in a decade and said they require financial resources the most now in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

Priti Mahara, Director of Policy Research and Advocacy at CRY said this year's share of budgetary allocations for children as proportion of Union Budget is the lowest in the last 10 years - reduced by 1.6 percentage points from 4.06 per cent (2010-11 Budget Estimate) to 2.46 per cent (2021-22 BE).

"And there is a 0.70 percentage point reduction in total budget allocated to children i.e. 2.46 per cent allocated in 2021-22 BE when compared to the last year 2020-21 (BE) i.e. 3.16 per cent.

"While the budget has focused on economic reforms, it has missed out on the fact that current investments on children would bear manifold dividends in future and have cross-sectoral serious implications," the child rights body said.

Mahara said the budget has also broadly neglected child education and missed out protection.

The nation had a huge hope around the operationalisation of the New Education Policy, and the expectation was that the Union Budget would duly respond to the much needed measures in bringing marginalised children into the fold of remote learning, and would largely focus on the required infrastructural facilities – which has been majorly missing, Mahara said.

"Also, as the pandemic has put serious threats to child protection issues and as a result child labour, child trafficking and child marriage were expected to soar, we had high hope that the Union Budget would look into these issues and come up with increased allocations in Integrated Child Protection Services Scheme (ICPS). But that didn't happen either," she said.

"Overall, a broad analysis of the Union Budget 21-22 suggests that it has missed out an opportunity to include the children of India in building back the country better," Mahara added.

In a joint statement, child rights NGOs HAQ and 'Nine is Mine' said amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, when the financial resources were needed the most for children, the Budget for Children (BFC) was reduced by 16.22 per cent at the stage of Revised Estimates (RE) in 2020-21.

The Union Budget 2021-22 has observed an increase of 14.49 per cent in total as against the BE of 2020-21, and yet the share of children has gone down.

"As per Statement 12 (Allocations for the Welfare of Children) of 2021-22, the financial outlays for the Department of School Education and Literacy (Demand No. 24) have reduced by 9.71 per cent. This decrease is questionable in the context of the New Education Policy, 2020 which is focussed towards inclusive education and improving the quality of education," it said.

Child Rights NGO Save the Children said despite the education challenges faced by the children due to COVID-19, and an urgent need for increased public funding on education to address learning continuity and bridge the digital divide, the Budget has not adequately prioritized the education of children affected by the pandemic.

"There is inadequate focus for two-thirds of the school-going population which is served by the public education system, with no special focus on the children who have been pushed out of education due to pandemic," it said.

"The allocation for 2021-22 in respect to Education is 6.13 per cent less than the allocation made by the Union Government in 2020-21, with the biggest school education scheme, the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, seeing funds reduced to 31,050.16 crore from 38,750.50 crore last year.

"The silence of the Budget on supporting safe and sustained return of children to educational institutions to mitigate the learning loss and build back better education systems will hit the most marginalized children specially girls hardest," Save the Children said.

"Similarly, despite increasing cases of violence and rise in crime against children, and enhanced vulnerabilities in the COVID 19 context, the Budget speech was silent on Child protection issues.

Allocation under the major child protection scheme for children has declined by 40 per cent from 1,500 crore in the allocation of 2020 to 900 crore in 2021," it said.

Two important autonomous bodies NIPCCD and NCPCR do not have any enhanced allocation. Allocation for NIPCCD has been reduced to 60 crores from previous years' allocation of 70 crores. Allocation for National child Labour Project remains same at 120 crore as in previous years' Budget allocation. Only the allocation for Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) under the Ministry of Law has seen a minor increase from 150 crore in 2020-21 to 200 crore in the current year, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
child rights ngo union budget of india
app
Close
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021 to be released today, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • Once the date sheets are released, students of class 10 and 12 will be able to check the CBSE Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students attending classes at GMSSS, Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Students attending classes at GMSSS, Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
education

Child rights NGOs disappointed with low budgetary allocation for children

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Child rights NGOs disappointed with low budgetary allocation for children
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
competitive exams

UP B.Ed JEE 2021 registration to begin on Feb 18, check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • Once the application process begins, Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the Uttar Pradesh, Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s in Education online at lkouniv.ac.in on or before March 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE board exam 2021
CBSE board exam 2021
board exams

LIVE updates: CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exam date sheet to be released today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had confirmed the CBSE time table release date. However, the release time is not confirmed yet.
READ FULL STORY
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.(HT file)
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.(HT file)
education

Assam CM launches schemes for college students, literary bodies

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Under Pragyan Bharati scheme, 3,26,046 college students were given 1,500 each for purchasing text books, while a total of 161 crore was reimbursed for free admission of 4 lakh eligible students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (ANI file)
Representational image. (ANI file)
board exams

Telangana schools resume for class 9, above

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:34 AM IST
The attendance was better among students of 10th and intermediate second year (12th standard), who would appear for board exams, compared to the 9th standard and the intermediate first year (11th standard), the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file )
Representational image. (HT file )
education

Union Budget 2021: Education gets 93,224 crore

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Budget 2021-22: Education gets 93,224 cr, 8100 cr more than revised estimates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI file)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI file)
employment news

Govt to amend Apprenticeship Act to enhance opportunities for youth: Sitharaman

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Govt to amend Apprenticeship Act to enhance opportunities for youth: Sitharaman
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to address a post-budget press conference, at National Media Centre.(PTI)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to address a post-budget press conference, at National Media Centre.(PTI)
education

Union Budget 2021: Over 15k schools to be strengthened as per new NEP

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Budget: Over 15k schools to be strengthened as per new NEP, 100 new Sainik Schools to be set up
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICAI CA November results 2020. (Screengrab )
ICAI CA November results 2020. (Screengrab )
exam results

ICAI CA November results 2020 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:25 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA November examination 2020 can check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
education

Union Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 launched to improve nutritional outcomes

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Mission Poshan 2.0 launched in Budget to improve nutritional outcomes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
education

Education institutes reopened in Pakistan

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:30 PM IST
COVID-19: All education institutes reopened in Pakistan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Schools in Jammu's summer division reopened for classes 9 and 12 on Monday, after 10 months of coronavirus-induced shutdown.(AP File/Representative)
Schools in Jammu's summer division reopened for classes 9 and 12 on Monday, after 10 months of coronavirus-induced shutdown.(AP File/Representative)
education

Students, teachers rejoice as schools reopen for classes 9, 12 in Jammu

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Schools in Jammu's summer division reopened for classes 9 and 12 on Monday, after 10 months of coronavirus-induced shutdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
education

JNU allows entry to 4th semester MPhil, MTech, final semester MBA students

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:55 PM IST
JNU on Monday allowed fourth semester MPhil and MTech students from its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students to return to campus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students undergo thermal screening as they arrive for the Intermediate examination conduct by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) during the COVID-19 outbreak, at the examination centre in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Students undergo thermal screening as they arrive for the Intermediate examination conduct by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) during the COVID-19 outbreak, at the examination centre in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)
education

Schools reopen for classes 9, 11 in Gujarat

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Schools reopened for 9th and 11th standard students in Gujarat on Monday, months after they were closed in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP