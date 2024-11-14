Children's Day 2024: 'Matilda' to ‘Taare Zameen Par’, movies that will inspire your kids to dream big

Children's Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the boundless potential of kids through the power of cinema. Movies have a magical way of inspiring young minds to dream big, work hard, and embrace life's challenges. Children's Day 2024: Seven movies that will inspire kids to dream big and be successful individuals. (Photo credit: Unsplash)

This Children's Day, celebrate the power of dreams, resilience, and friendship with a curated list of inspiring movies.

From Bollywood classics like 'Taare Zameen Par' to Hollywood gems like 'The Lion King', these films offer valuable life lessons that will uplift, entertain, and motivate young minds. Let the magic begin!

1. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

A story based on real-life events, 'The Pursuit of Happyness' follows Chris Gardner's journey from homelessness to success, with his young son by his side. It's a touching and inspiring film about resilience, hope, and the power of perseverance. A perfect choice for older kids and teens to learn about never giving up in the face of adversity.

2. Taare Zameen Par (2007)

This heartwarming Bollywood film, directed by Aamir Khan, tells the story of Ishaan, a young boy struggling with dyslexia. The film sensitively explores the challenges faced by children with learning disabilities and emphasizes the importance of understanding, patience, and support. 'Taare Zameen Par' encourages both kids and adults to embrace uniqueness and reminds everyone that every child has their own special strengths.

3. Matilda (1996)

Roald Dahl's 'Matilda' is a delightful film about a brilliant little girl with extraordinary powers who must overcome her oppressive family and a cruel headmistress. It's a magical story about empowerment, standing up to injustice, and celebrating individuality. This movie is an inspiration for children to embrace their intelligence and inner strength.

4. Chhichhore (2019)

This Bollywood gem celebrates friendship, courage, and overcoming failure. 'Chhichhore' follows a group of college friends who reunite years later to help one of their own sons, who is battling pressure to succeed. With its message of "Success is not the only thing that matters," the film teaches children about resilience, mental health, and the importance of having fun while learning.

5. The Lion King (1994)

Disney's 'The Lion King' is a timeless tale of Simba, a lion cub who must overcome personal loss and doubts to embrace his destiny as king. The film highlights themes of courage, responsibility, and the circle of life. A classic for children worldwide, this movie shows the importance of embracing one's purpose, no matter how daunting the path may seem.

6. Iqbal (2005)

A powerful and emotional Bollywood drama, 'Iqbal' tells the story of a hearing-impaired boy who dreams of playing cricket for India. With the guidance of a washed-up coach, he battles societal limitations and his own self-doubt. This movie encourages children to follow their dreams, no matter how impossible they may seem, and to never let challenges hold them back.

7. Up (2009)

'Up' is a charming Pixar film that tells the story of Carl, an elderly man who embarks on a grand adventure to fulfil his late wife's dream. Along the way, he learns lessons about friendship, loss, and new beginnings. A perfect watch for kids, this film teaches them about perseverance, the importance of relationships, and the beauty of embracing change.

8. Chakde! India (2007)

'Chakde! India' is a Bollywood classic that follows Kabir Khan, a former hockey player who coaches the Indian women's national hockey team. The film is all about teamwork, overcoming gender biases, and the power of perseverance. It's a perfect motivational watch for kids, especially those involved in sports, to understand the value of discipline, unity, and never giving up.

9. Wonder (2017)

Based on the bestselling novel, *Wonder* is a beautiful story of Auggie, a boy born with a facial deformity, who starts attending a mainstream school. The film beautifully conveys messages of kindness, acceptance, and inner strength. It's a great film for children to learn about empathy and to understand the importance of looking beyond physical appearances.

10. Koi... Mil Gaya (2003)

'Koi... Mil Gaya' is a Bollywood science fiction film about Rohit, a developmentally delayed young man, who befriends an extraterrestrial being. With the help of his new friend, Rohit embarks on a journey of self-discovery, learning how to stand up for himself and develop his talents. The film is heartwarming and a wonderful story about inclusion, friendship, and the power of unconditional love.

This Children's Day, dive into these inspirational movies from both Bollywood and Hollywood that not only entertain but also teach essential life lessons.

Whether it's about embracing your uniqueness, standing up for what is right, or simply dreaming big, these films offer valuable insights for kids.

Gather the family, grab some popcorn, and enjoy these unforgettable movies that will leave both kids and adults feeling inspired to take on the world! (ANI)