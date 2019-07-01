Chinese students, faculty learn Yoga at Sharda University in Greater Noida

A delegation of 10 Chinese students and two faculty members attended a two-week programme for learning Yoga at Sharda University, as part of a student exchange programme. The programme aimed to give them exposure to various aspects of Yoga and Indian culture, officials said. The students attended theoretical and practical classes of Yogic breathing, heath Yoga, meditation etc.

Ajit Kumar, joint registrar and public relations officers of Sharda University, said the Yoga retreat programme was organised in association with Zhengzhou Normal University, China. “The two-week programme was held from June 17 to June 30 for a group of students and faculty members from China,” he said.

The delegation, on International Yoga Day on June 21, participated in a Yoga program on the varsity’s campus. Later, experts held special classes of Iyenger Yoga and Asthang Vinyasa, among others, during the delegation’s visit to Rishikesh.

The participants also performed Tai Chi and partook in a cultural program including traditional Chinese, Punjabi, solo and group dances, followed by awarding certificates and presenting mementoes for valedictory session on Sunday. Lifen Zhao, of the exchange students, said, “I learnt a lot in these two weeks and it was an enriching experience. We had good facilities, faculty members and experts.”

PK Gupta, chancellor of Sharda University, congratulated the international division for organising the programme. The university has also been offering a BSc course in Yoga in collaboration with the ZNU, China, since 2015. The programme also covers the study of scriptures, application of meditation, chanting and other practices to meet the purpose of the subject.

Kumar said that in the last few years Yoga has come up as a good career option for students living in India and abroad. “We are getting a good number of students as there are career options both in the government and private sectors in the last few years. The students can also find employment in the field of research, academics, management, hospital, administrative, consultation, etc,” he said.

