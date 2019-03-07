CHSE 12th MIL (Odia) paper analysis 2019: Here is what students said after the exam

The higher secondary or Class 12 students who wrote the MIL(Odia) examination on Thursday expressed happiness with the question paper and hoped they would score more than 80%.

Over 1.26 lakh students of science and commerce stream wrote the Odia paper in over 1000 examination centres. Almost all the centres were fitted with closed circuit cameras.

Student of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Higher secondary school in Bhubaneswar, Roshni Rout said: “The paper was neither too easy nor too difficult. It was a bit lengthy. I am happy with my performance. I expect to score 90% marks.”

Ananya Mohapatra of the same school said she would score more than 80% marks. “Paper was easy but was a lengthy one. I was much little anxious before the paper, but I am happy now.”

Students of Radhanath Rath Vigyan Higher Secondary school in Khuntuni area of Cuttack district said the paper was as per their expectations. Rabi Narayan Das, principal of the school, said no one complained about any misprint or errors. “I heard many students expressing happiness after the exam,” said Das.

The next examination is scheduled for March 9 when the students would write the English language paper.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 17:57 IST