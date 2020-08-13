e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CHSE Odisha 12th results 2020: Showcause notice to 15 schools for Zero per cent result in plus 2 Science exam

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2020: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha on Wednesday announced the results of Class 12 or higher secondary science examination.

education Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:44 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bhubaneswar
CHSE Odisha 12th results 2020.(Reuters file)
         

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2020: The Higher Education Department, Odisha on Thursday issued a showcause notice to 15 Schools, which recorded Zero per cent results in Plus 2 (class 12th) Science Exam 2020, announced on Wednesday.

The Higher Education Department of Odisha has asked the Principals of these schools, “The publication of Plus 2 science result for the Higher Secondary Schools by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha revealed that your institution has achieved “ZERO percent” result in Science stream, your are therefore requested to show cause as to why Admission restrictions for the current year shall not be imposed and as to why temporary/permanent recognition for Science stream shall not be withdrawn within 7 days.”

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the Plus Two Science result for 2020 examination on Wednesday with 70.21passing percentage, while 20 schools have recorded 100 percent results and the results of 15 schools were recorded ZERO percent in science stream in Plus 2 exam.

