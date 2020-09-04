e-paper
Home / Education / CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow, here’s how to check

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow, here’s how to check

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020: The results of higher secondary arts exam in Odisha for 2019-20 would be declared on September 5 afternoon. Candidates can check their scores by visiting www.chseodisha.nic.in and www.orissaresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 04, 2020 20:23 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020: The results of higher secondary arts exam in Odisha for 2019-20 would be declared on September 5 afternoon. The state school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash had told HT that the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce the results at 4 pm on Saturday. Candidates can check their scores by visiting www.chseodisha.nic.in and www.orissaresults.nic.in. The results of Arts stream were earlier scheduled to be declared in the last week of August but as two officials of the council tested positive for coronavirus, it was deferred to September.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020:

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

The CHSE in Odisha which conducted the examination in March this year had to cancel some papers such as economics, logic, anthropology, geography and sociology due to Covid-19 lockdown. A total of 2.18 lakh students had appeared the examination. this year which was held in March. To deal with the cancelled papers, the CHSE had announced a new evaluation scheme under which a student who had appeared in 5 subjects, his average marks was decided based on his top 3 scores. While a student who had managed to appear in 4 papers, his average was calculated as per the top 2 scores.

CHSE officials said students can appear for improvement examination after the COVID-19 crisis subsides in case where they are unhappy with the marks awarded.

Earlier, higher secondary science results were declared on August 12 followed by commerce results on August 19. The pass percentage for science examination stood at 70.21 per cent while for Commerce stream it was 74.95 percent.

