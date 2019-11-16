CII Launches Smart Manager Certificate Programme for job readiness, in partnership with GlobalGyan

education

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with GlobalGyan on Thursday launched a mentorship program, Smart Manager Certificate Program, to equip young managers with the core business acumen and leadership skills. The program would also provide participants with application of emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from a business perspective. The two main components of the program are leadership skills and business acumen.

The program has been launched with the aim to provide industry-oriented grooming to students, which could tackle the problem of limited, unproductive internships. The certificate program will be open to students of all colleges affiliated with AICTE.

The mode of delivery would be a blend of self-paced digital learning through Android, iOS and web apps, as well as live interactive sessions over a duration of four months. The program will consist of regular interactive assessments which will test the application of concepts to ensure that the CII Smart Manager Certificate would be equivalent to an industry internship.

The CII Smart Manager Certificate Programme has been designed and developed by experienced CXOs and business school faculty at GlobalGyan, including Dr. Ashok Korwar, a corporate consultant and former Chairman-PGP, IIM Ahmedabad, Gagandeep Singh, a visiting faculty at ISB, INSEAD and IIMA and Usha Rangarajan, a former CXO with experiences in Wipro, Tata Teleservices and IHCL.

Co-Chairman of CII Education Council, Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy said, “It takes more than theoretical knowledge to get ahead in one’s professional career; students are required to develop practical business and people management skills as workplaces are getting more complex and competitive. There aren’t enough internship opportunities for all students in Indian companies, and even where students do get internships, in many cases they don’t learn much because corporates are unable to devote time or resources on grooming them. CII is working with various partners to tackle this challenge and the Smart Manager Certificate Programme is a step in that direction. It will help students get ready for their professional careers, with practical competencies that all employers seek.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Srinivasa Addepalli, CEO, GlobalGyan said, “We are excited to be partnering with CII in preparing students for job readiness. It is our endeavor that high-quality management learning becomes accessible to all those who need it for career enhancement. Digital training curated by CXO’s and top academicians ensure a level playing field for students from across the country. This gives an equal edge to all who make the effort to learn, not just the ones who have exposure to limited internship opportunities.”