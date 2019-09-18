CIL Recruitment 2019: Coal India to hire about 9,000 personnel

education

Coal India (CIL) is planning to hire about 9,000 persons this fiscal, company officials said on Wednesday.

The recruitment will be done by the Kolkata-based public sector miner and its eight subsidiaries. Among the 9,000 personnel about 4,000 will be in the executive ranks.

The recruitment figure is more than seven times the number of persons recruited by CIL in the last fiscal, according to a senior official.

“Recruitment was pending for several years and we had a number of vacancies to fill up. This has resulted in the large recruitment drive,” said the official.

According to the official, while most of the executives will be picked by CIL, the technical personnel and workers will join the subsidiaries.

The subsidiaries of CIL are Eastern Coalfields, Western Coalfields, Central Coalfields, Northen Coalfields, South Eastern Coalfields, Bharat Coking Coal, Mahanadi Coalfields and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute. CIL was set up in 1975.

CIL has about 2.8 lakh employees and about 18,000 of them are executives.

Providing segregation of the numbers to be hired, officials said about 2,200 executives would be selected through competitive examinations. Of the personnel to be recuited as workers, about 2,300 would be recruited as part of CIL’s policy to offer jobs to the families of those who had to give up their land for the company’s projects. Almost an equal number of people will get jobs as part of the policy to absorb a member of the family of an employee who died before retirement.

