CISF admit card for head constable posts to be released on June 1 at cisfrectt.in

CISF Admit Card 2019 for PST for Head Constable posts will be released on June 1, 2019. Candidates who have applied successfully for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at cisfrectt.in.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) plans to fill 429 vacancies of head constables through this recruitment process. This will be temporary posts of head constable (Ministerial) in CISF.

There will be three stages of recruitment before medical examination , namely, PST and documentation, OMR or CBT written exam, skill or typing test.

The sequence of the above three stages may change at the discretion of the CISF.

First Published: May 29, 2019 19:12 IST