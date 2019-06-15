CLAT 2019 Result: Four UP students among top 10 in CLAT PG

Four students from Uttar Pradesh were among the top 10 rank-holders in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 for postgraduate (LLM) courses, the result of which was declared on Friday.

A student from UP, Shubh Mittal, secured eighth rank in the same test for the undergraduate courses (BA-LLB).

In CLAT for PG (LLM), Shiwali Agarwal and Priyanka Tewari of UP were fifth and sixth respectively with 102.3 marks each.

Ankit Kumar Srivastav (102 marks), Anshuman Singh (101.3 marks) stood eighth and ninth respectively.

Among the undergraduate candidates, Heramb Mishra got AIR 40.

CLAT is the gateway for admissions to undergraduate and post graduate courses in top national law universities of the country. The test was conducted on May 26 at 84 centres all over India.

Aditya Thakur, son of IPS officer Amitabh Thakur secured All India Rank 71 in CLAT PG- 2019, obtaining 94/150 marks.

CLAT was conducted for admission to 21 national law universities all over India. This year, the permanent CLAT Secretariat was established at National Law School of India University, Bangalore. The Consortium of NLUs decided to conduct the test offline this year.

The executive committee of the consortium of NLUs consists of Prof Faizan Mustafa, vice-chancellor, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad as president; Prof V Vijayakumar, vice-chancellor, NLIU, Bhopal as vice-president; R Venkata Rao, vice-chancellor, NLSIU, founder president and treasurer; Paramjit S Jaswal, vice-chancellor, RGNUL, Patiala and Srikrishna Deva Rao, the CLAT-2019 convenor and vice-chancellor, National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack.

A total of 61859 candidates applied for the UG course and 7728 students did so for the PG course. As many as 56,247 students took the admission test for UG courses and 6,587 students did so for PG courses.

A number of public and private sector undertakings use the CLAT PG score for recruitment.

A number of well-known and reputed institutions in India are using the CLAT score for admission to their UG and PG programmes in law.

Fifty-three institutions have entered into Memorandum of Understanding with the CLAT Consortium for use of CLAT-2019 score.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 07:32 IST