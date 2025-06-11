CLAT PG Counselling 2025: Instructions out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, registration begins today

Consortium of National Law Universities has released the instructions for CLAT PG Counselling 2025. The registration process has started today, June 11, 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT PG Counselling 2025: Instructions out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in(Hindustan Times)

As per the instructions released, the eligible candidates will be invited to participate in the Admissions Counselling Process in accordance with the rank list and the admissions matrix provided by each NLU. The registration process will end on June 13, 2025.

Candidates must login to their CLAT account on the website of the Consortium of NLUs (the “Consortium”) and validate that they have been invited for counselling during each round.

CLAT PG Counselling 2025: How to apply

To register for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, candidates will have to fill the application form.

4. Make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates should provide a minimum of 15 preferences. You can provide more preferences also.

The counselling registration fee for general category is ₹30000/- and ₹20000/- for ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD categories. Payments can only be made online after logging in to the CLAT 2025 portal through the Consortium website.