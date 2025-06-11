Search Search
CLAT PG Counselling 2025: Instructions out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, registration begins today

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 11, 2025 02:58 PM IST

CLAT PG Counselling 2025 instructions released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The registration has started today. 

Consortium of National Law Universities has released the instructions for CLAT PG Counselling 2025. The registration process has started today, June 11, 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT PG Counselling 2025: Instructions out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in(Hindustan Times)
CLAT PG Counselling 2025: Instructions out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in(Hindustan Times)

As per the instructions released, the eligible candidates will be invited to participate in the Admissions Counselling Process in accordance with the rank list and the admissions matrix provided by each NLU. The registration process will end on June 13, 2025.

Candidates must login to their CLAT account on the website of the Consortium of NLUs (the “Consortium”) and validate that they have been invited for counselling during each round.

Direct link to apply for CLAT PG Counselling 2025

CLAT PG Counselling 2025: How to apply 

To register for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, candidates will have to fill the application form.

4. Make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates should provide a minimum of 15 preferences. You can provide more preferences also.

The counselling registration fee for general category is 30000/- and 20000/- for ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD categories. Payments can only be made online after logging in to the CLAT 2025 portal through the Consortium website.

Official Notice Here 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result.
