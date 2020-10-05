e-paper
Home / Education / CLAT Result 2020 today, here’s how to download scorecard

CLAT Result 2020 today, here’s how to download scorecard

CLAT Result 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will on Monday declare CLAT 2020 result on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

education Updated: Oct 05, 2020 14:02 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CLAT 2020 Result to be declared today
         

CLAT Result 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will on Monday declare the results of CLAT 2020 on its official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) will be able to download their results online by logging on to the result page of the website.

CNLU conducted CLAT 2020 on September 28 at 300 examination centre across the country, for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in participating institutions.

Hindustantimes

CLAT 2020 was originally scheduled for May 10 but was postponed till May 24 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exams got further delayed until June 21 and was again rescheduled to August 22 and then to September 7. The exam was finally conducted on September 28.

According to a notice issued by CNLU, the counselling or admission process will begin from October 9 to 15 for which the registration process will open from October 6 to 7.

“Candidates will be asked to deposit Rs. 50,000/- as counselling fees which will be adjusted in the fee payable to the University,” reads the notice.

Direct link to CLAT Result login page

How to check CLAT 2020 Results:

Visit the official website at clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on CLAT 2020

Login using your mobile number and password

Your CLAT 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

